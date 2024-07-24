Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 847,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,506. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $15,810,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 713,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

