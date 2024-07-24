Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $146.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.55.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $122.54 on Monday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.06.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

