BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9,080.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. 266,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,102. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Stories

