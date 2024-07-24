Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Achieves $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00045001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00038985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00017229 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

