Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHLB. Hovde Group increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

BHLB opened at $27.70 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,525,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,426,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,422,000 after buying an additional 43,822 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after buying an additional 365,952 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

