Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.
BHLB opened at $27.70 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
