Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,948 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHLB opened at $27.70 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

