Belrium (BEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000630 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

