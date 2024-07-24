Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Veritas Investment Research raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE:ABX opened at C$25.61 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.44.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

