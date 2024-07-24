Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Gap Up to $34.55

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.55, but opened at $35.38. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 3,017 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.25 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $923.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.