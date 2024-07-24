Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Gap Up to $34.55

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.55, but opened at $35.38. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 3,017 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.25 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
Barrett Business Services Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.46%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
