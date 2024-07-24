Barclays Trims Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Target Price to $14.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

BANC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Banc of California by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 36.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 31,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 380.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

