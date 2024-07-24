Barclays Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $360.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPOT
Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.3 %
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Trading Halts Explained
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.