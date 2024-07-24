Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on September 16th

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 76.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

