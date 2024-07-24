Bank of America Increases Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $17.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $158,941.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,881 shares of company stock worth $844,003 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 206,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

