BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin Sells 5,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BancFirst Stock Down 1.7 %
BANF traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 137,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,432. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.04. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $108.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
