BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin Sells 5,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.7 %

BANF traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 137,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,432. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.04. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $108.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

