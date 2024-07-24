Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $427.20

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 427.20 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 423.20 ($5.47), with a volume of 13984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420.20 ($5.43).

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 375.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 361.46. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.57, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Balfour Beatty

In other news, insider Leo Quinn sold 189,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.98), for a total value of £731,195.85 ($945,674.92). Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.