Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,762. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

