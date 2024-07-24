Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,067 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. 3,008,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

