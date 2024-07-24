Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.48

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.48 and last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 12966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

