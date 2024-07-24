Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Shares Up 5.5%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.64. 117,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 63,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($15.40) EPS for the quarter.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.