Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $115.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autoliv from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $98.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.61. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,996,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after buying an additional 278,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

