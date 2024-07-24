Audius One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.11 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $176.51 million and $10.11 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,611,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,041,584 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

