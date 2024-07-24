AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.85.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

