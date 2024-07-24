Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 381.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.23. 2,255,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,253. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.