ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $112.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.85.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARCB opened at $117.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average of $124.29.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ArcBest by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,561,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.