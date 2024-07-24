Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $68.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.