AptarGroup (ATR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 1.300-1.380 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.30-$1.38 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $897.40 million. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATR stock opened at $145.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $118.71 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

