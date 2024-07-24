Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,181,875.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 62,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $2,181,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,495,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,673,036.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $7,058,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 25,121 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $837,785.35.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,291,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 60,722 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,027.48.

On Friday, July 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 475,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00.

APPN traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

