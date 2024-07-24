Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Trading Down 9.6%

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 64,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 507,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Anglesey Mining Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

