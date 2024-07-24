Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Atlassian (TEAM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) recently:

7/17/2024 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Atlassian was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2024 – Atlassian was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Atlassian was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

6/21/2024 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Atlassian was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/30/2024 – Atlassian was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Atlassian Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.76. 810,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.91. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $152.34 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $1,459,810.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,533,520.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $1,398,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,524,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $1,459,810.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,727 shares in the company, valued at $60,533,520.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,457 shares of company stock worth $47,975,872. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

