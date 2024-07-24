Analysts Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target at $52.00

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,773.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $68,879,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,388,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 908.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,767,000 after purchasing an additional 937,483 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 6,960.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 628,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 619,242 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,550,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after buying an additional 474,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $48.46 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

