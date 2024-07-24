Analysts Offer Predictions for Legend Biotech Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legend Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

LEGN opened at $59.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

