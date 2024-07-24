Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.70 to C$18.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.49.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.47%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

