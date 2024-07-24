Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.85. 382,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,617. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.68. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

