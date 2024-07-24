Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 313 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after buying an additional 2,839,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $211.19. 936,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,822. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

