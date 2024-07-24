Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Integer by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $125.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,161. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $130.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average is $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

