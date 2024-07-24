Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 120 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.85. 136,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

