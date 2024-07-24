Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Itron by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after buying an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,029,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average of $92.59. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.