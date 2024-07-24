Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 607.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.4 %

FHI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 159,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,038. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Federated Hermes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.