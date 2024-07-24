Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $746,005,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in American International Group by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after acquiring an additional 597,661 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in American International Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in American International Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,864,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,348,000 after acquiring an additional 421,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in American International Group by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 445,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after acquiring an additional 379,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,247. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.