Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,468,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $92.35. 69,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,147. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

