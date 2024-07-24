Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $18.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $546.69. 317,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $557.86 and its 200 day moving average is $563.97. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

