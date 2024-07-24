Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:FICO traded down $47.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,580.89. The company had a trading volume of 61,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,811. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $810.26 and a twelve month high of $1,658.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,445.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,313.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

