Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $382,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Dover by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.35. 593,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,107. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.60 and its 200-day moving average is $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

