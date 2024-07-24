Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Westlake by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Westlake by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after buying an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Down 1.3 %

WLK stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $143.14. 131,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.29. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $112.77 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Westlake

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.