Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

