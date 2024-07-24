Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Americanas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZWHF remained flat at $23.94 during trading on Wednesday. Americanas has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.