AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.99. 856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.56. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $119.34 and a 52 week high of $249.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMCON Distributing in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

