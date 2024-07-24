AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $150.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $119.34 and a 12-month high of $249.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

