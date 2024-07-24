Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMAL stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.94. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $108,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $229,077.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $108,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,263 shares of company stock worth $545,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

