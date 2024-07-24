Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$57.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.67.

AIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark upped their price target on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of AIF opened at C$56.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.16. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 210.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

